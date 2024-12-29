Nellore going through significant period

Nellore: Nellore district is going through a significant period of time with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Central government sanctioning Bharath Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for the district worth Rs 95,000 worth.

This is the first time such mega project was sanctioned in the history of the district. If the project is completed, as many as 1.25 lakh people will have direct and indirect jobs in various disciplines.

According to sources, this mega project is proposed to establish in Ramayapatnam village of Ulavapadu mandal, under the title ‘Green Field Refinery-cum-Petro Chemical Complex’ (GFRPCC) in 5,000 acres in the village. The BPCL Board is reportedly agreed to release Rs 6,100 crore against the total Rs 95,000 crore as the first instalment.

This initiative will not only transform Nellore district as an industrial hub, but also uplifts the living standards of the villagers, just like those in Krishnapatnam village after the setting up Port, followed by establishment of related industries like Petrochemical Plant, Refinery Maintenance Services and the like.

The project will start very soon as the BPCL Board National Stock Ex-change (NSE) officially announced the release of funds on December 25, immediately after the State government entered Memorandum of Understanding with the BPCL.

Expressing joy over this development, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Red-dy said that he feels proud that such a mega industry was sanctioned during his tenure.