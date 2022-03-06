Nellore: Goutham's wife likely to contest Atmakur bypoll

Nellore: Speculation is rife that Mekapati Goutham Reddy's wife will be fielded as ruling party candidate in the Atmakur byelections as the son of the late minister is studying abroad besides family members of former MP M Rajamohan Reddy are said to be not showing any interest on active politics.

Goutham's father Rajamohan Reddy is a three-time MP from Nellore who served between 2009-12, 2012-14, and 2014-2019. Mekapatis are deep into business as Rajamohan Reddy started KMC Constructions and many other companies while Goutham had been managing the companies after completing his postgraduation in Manchester in UK.

Goutham was also looking after KMC Road Holdings, KMC Infratech, Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited, Brindavan Infrastructure, and others. These companies operate in road construction, real estate and infrastructure sectors.

But Goutham entered politics following the legacy of his family and contested from Atmakur constituency from the YSR Congress in 2014 and 2019 and won the polls. Owing to his close intimacy with Jagan Mohan Reddy's family, he was offered a place in the Cabinet with an important portfolio of industries, commerce and information technology.

His brothers were not interested in entering politics much before the debut of Goutham. He had maintained decency and decorum in politics which attracted all sections of society and parties too. Further, brother of Rajamohan Reddy is legislator of Udayagiri.

A political vacuum is created in Atmakur constituency after sudden demise of Goutham Reddy. Now speculation is going on that his wife Sri Keerthi would move into politics for realising his goals of her husband as no other family member is showing interest.

Patriarch Rajamohan Reddy is in his 80s and is keeping himself away from the active politics. He voluntarily gave up Nellore Lok Sabha seat in 2019 which was given to Adala Prabhakar Reddy. Subsequently, Goutham was offered berth in the cabinet.

Political analysts predict that Sri Keerthi is likely to contest from Atmakur in the coming bypolls. There is a practice that in case of death of any sitting legislator, other parties, including opposition skip the contest facilitating unanimous elections.