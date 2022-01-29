Nellore: Hyderabad woman burnt alive at dargah

Nellore: In a shocking incident, a mentally-challenged woman who was staying at an asylum in AS Pet was burnt alive and another woman sustained injuries after fire broke out at Shafi Bhavi Centre during the early hours on Friday. The deceased was identified as Fathima Musharraf, 47, from Hyderabad who visited AS Pet Dargah on Thursday as she had been suffering from some mental disorders.

The mentally unsound woman had staying at a home close to Dargah for treatment and was burnt alive while she was sleeping in a hut at around 3 am on Friday.

Another woman, attendant of Fathima, had also suffered burns while trying to rescue her. On receiving the information, Atmakur circle inspector G Venu Gopal Reddy visited the spot along with police personnel and collected the details. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and police registered a case and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent to the local government hospital for post-mortem. AS Pet Dargah is an ancient one popularly known as Khaja Rahmathulla Dargah, located about 60 km from Nellore city.

People of all religions from various parts of the country visit the place as it is widely believed that the Dargah has the power to cure mentally disorders. Local people started treatment centres even though they are not qualified to take advantage of the beliefs of people. These mushrooming of unauthorised homes around the Dargah for treatment is causing concern.