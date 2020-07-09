Nellore: Improve covid testing capacity, Minister Anil Kumar Yadav tells officials

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav asked the officials to increase testing capacity in the district for meeting the huge demand. He reviewed with the officials at the ZP Conference Hall here on Thursday and said Cocid-19 cases in the district have been increasing significantly and the officials have to take measures for improving testing capacity and arrange for quarantine centres accordingly. He asked the officials to double the testing capacity with a focus on vulnerable sections in the containment zones.

The high-risk persons should be given priority in the areas while conducting tests. He said the plan of action be prepared taking into consideration the increasing number of patients and said they have to manage ICUs, beds, ventilators, and other facilities. He asked the officials to utilise services of the private hospitals in the district for serving the Covid-19 patients. He asked them to provide quality food to the patients and also those in the quarantine centres.

He sought coordination between the government and private hospitals for fighting against the pandemic. Joint Collector Dr. N Prabhakar Reddy explained the measures taken to contain the cases in the district. SP Bhaskar Bhushan, In-charge Joint Collector Seena Naik, DRO G Mallikarjuna, Municipal Commissioner T Bapi Reddy and others were present.