 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nellore: Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy donates 10,000 N-95 masks

Nellore: Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy donates 10,000 N-95 masksIndustries Minister M Goutham Reddy handing over a carton containing N-95 masks to Collector M V Seshagiri Babu in Nellore on Wednesday. Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav is also seen.
Highlights

MP A Prabhakar Reddy allocates Rs 1 cr from MPLADS to Nellore district administration to fight Covid-19

Nellore: MP A Prabhakar Reddy allocated Rs 1 crore from his MPLADS and also Rs 20 lakh from his own sources for the corona related activities. He handed over the cheque for Rs 20 lakh through Vijaya Dairy Chairman G Rangareddy to District Collector M V Seshagiri Babu on Wednesday.

Further, Minister M Goutham Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh, 10,000 N-95 masks to the District Collector along with Minister Dr Anil Kumar. He also assured handing over another 25,000 face masks shortly for the staff members working against the COVID-19.

Sarvepalli legislator K Govardhan Reddy is touring all villages in his constituency distributing vegetables and rice to people residing in the colonies. He is also accepting donation of paddy from the local YSR Congress leaders for distribution to the poor in the constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories