Nellore: Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy donates 10,000 N-95 masks

Nellore: MP A Prabhakar Reddy allocated Rs 1 crore from his MPLADS and also Rs 20 lakh from his own sources for the corona related activities. He handed over the cheque for Rs 20 lakh through Vijaya Dairy Chairman G Rangareddy to District Collector M V Seshagiri Babu on Wednesday.

Further, Minister M Goutham Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh, 10,000 N-95 masks to the District Collector along with Minister Dr Anil Kumar. He also assured handing over another 25,000 face masks shortly for the staff members working against the COVID-19.

Sarvepalli legislator K Govardhan Reddy is touring all villages in his constituency distributing vegetables and rice to people residing in the colonies. He is also accepting donation of paddy from the local YSR Congress leaders for distribution to the poor in the constituency.