Nellore: Jana Sena Party to file petition in High Court on Sarvepalli canal works

Nellore: Jana Sena leader K Vinod Kumar Reddy criticised the ruling YSRCP for spending Rs 99.90 crore for the Rs 30 crore worth retaining wall works of Sarvepalli canal being taken up in the city limits.

Addressing the party workers on Thursday in connection with joining of new members, he said Minister Dr P Anil Kumar has been supporting such irregular activities.

Vinod said they had confined the works to Rs 99 crore for avoiding judicial review in case they exceed Rs 100 crore which indicates how they are promoting corruption in the works. Vinod said they were approaching the High Court on the issue.

The JSP leader said the Minister played a melodrama forming an all-party committee and said they would oppose demolition of houses and dislocation affected people from the canal areas.

He dared the Minister Anil to order for the judicial probe into the issue if they are clean. Vinod Kumar asked the Minister to focus on city development rather than the wellbeing of party workers and his aides.