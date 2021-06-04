Nellore: JSP leaders felicitate Anandaiah

Nellore: Jana Sena leaders felicitated B Anandaiah, the traditional herbal concoction maker, at Krishnapatnam on Thursday.

Jana Sena leader K Vinod Kumar Reddy requested Anandaiah to take care of any possible efforts for spurious medication preparation in the district trying to cash in on the situation.

Vinod Kumar handed over the portrait of Sushruta, who wrote ancient Sanskrit texts on medicine and surgery, to Anandaiah on behalf of the party chief Pawan Kalyan. He appreciated that the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and Ayush departments giving permission for distribution of concoction.

He also suggested them to arrange CCTV network at the preparation sites giving no scope for misuse. Party leaders P Chandrasekhar Reddy, B Suresh Naidu, M Srikanth Yadav and others were present.