Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy fires on Collector, SP for booking cases on MLA N Prasanna Kumar

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy fired on the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police on the issue of booking the cases against Kovur MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy.

He said the numbers of cases were increasing due to the failure of administration. Addressing media at Gudlurivari Palem in Venkatachalam on Sunday, he said senior officials have been confining to the AC rooms rather than inspecting the quarantine and isolation wards for verifying the actual situation there.

He said they were also directing even the people's representatives restricting their movements. He expressed dissatisfaction over the senior officials for not inviting the legislators for review meetings on the COVID in the district. He said they would not tolerate this kind of working style even without involving the people's representatives in the district.