Nellore: Kakani seeks people's support for continuation of govt schemes

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy appealed to people to extend their cooperation for continuation of welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government. As part of ongoing Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, the minister interacted with the people at Surayapalem village in Pidalakuru mandal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the main motive behind introducing the programme was to collect feedback from people on whether the welfare programmes being implemented by the government have been reaching the beneficiaries in a transparent manner or not. If any irregularities found in implementation of schemes, the government will take stringent action on those responsible persons, he stated.

During feedback, the minister noted that people have expressed satisfaction over the implementation of government welfare schemes.

He said that farmers were very happy as they are getting Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce. He said following completion of Sangam barrage farmers of district have adequate water for both rabi and kharif season.