Nellore: Krishnapatnam Villagers fear spike in infections

Nellore: With the state government giving a green signal to the Ayurvedic or herbal medication for Covid-19 made by Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam, the residents of the village are on their toes as they expect a flood of visitors from both Telugu states to the village to lay their hands on the controversial remedy which, the villagers fear, further fuel the spread of coronavirus.

Already, the village is witnessing an increase in Covid positive cases in recent weeks, including volunteers who distributed the medication till last week. Local people say that distribution activity shouldn't be conducted locally, instead it should be done in an open place in Nellore city or somewhere for protecting the interests of the villagers.

In fact, for some time, there have been several Covid positive cases reported when medical and health teams conducted rapid tests on the local population. Local people say there may be more than 100 cases, but 70 confirmed cases have been reported till now and five deaths. On Sunday and Monday alone, five persons tested positive when volunteers conducted tests for people who were active in the recent distribution of medicine before it was stopped by the authorities.

The free movement of people, including those tested positive, in the village for Anandaiah's concoction, is said to be reason for surge in cases in the village. Crowds of people spent in the verandahs or some other public places as they waited for their turn to have a medicine.

Further, even people with severe symptoms were allowed into the village. They reached the village in ambulances but the police kept the vehicles outside the village and permitted patients into the village.

The villagers demand the authorities to conduct rapid tests for all people who are involved in the concoction distribution for the safety of the population in future.