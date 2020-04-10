Nellore: Microbiology teacher D Venkateswara Rao says Mobile phone too can spread disease

Nellore: The mobile phone which has become a necessary gadget for humans could be a source of infectious diseases, according to experts in the industry. In the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, the experts are warning against any negligence in maintaining hygiene while using the gadget.



Experts say the mobile phone not only serves as a source for valuable data but also carries millions of infectious organisms. A study found that these devices were highly contaminated with organisms like E Coli, which causes serious stomach-related infections and staphylococcus aureus which causes skin diseases.

It is known that coronavirus enters the body through eyes, nose and mouth. The World Health Organisation also recommended frequent hand washing to protect from the coronavirus infection. However, a majority were sanitising hands and face but neglecting the phone.

"Coronavirus survives on the surfaces for up to 12 hours, and that may include phones, tablets, chargers, power banks, computers, and other electronic gadgets. Cell phones are devices that are placed at the proximity of eyes and ears while talking on mobile phones. This is found to be a dangerous practice," said D Venkateswara Rao, a microbiology teacher from the city. He added that watches also join the team of hazardous material we carry.

Normally, people are being advised to clean their hands with an alcohol-based disinfectant or some soap for eliminating the virus. People move outside and touch various objects ignoring the presence of the possible virus and touch their forehead or eyes to clean sweating during summer which sometimes become problematic, medical professionals say.

WHO stated, "The coronavirus can survive on a person's hands up to 10 minutes during which one could rub his eyes or touch lips leading to infection.

"Using straight alcohol can strip the oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings on the phone that could damage mobile phone display and other ports and can use diluted disinfectant gently," said SK Nooruddin, a mobile technician from the city.