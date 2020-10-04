Nellore: Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy asks VS staff to focus on local issues

Nellore: Minister for IT, Industries and Skill Development Mekapati Goutham Reddy instructed the staff members of village secretariat of Paderu in Chejarla mandal to focus on providing basic amenities to all villages. Interacting with the staff members, volunteers, and villagers through the virtual conference on Saturday, he said the Paderu villagers appealed him to allocate land for burial-ground in the SC colony.

Swiftly responding on the issue, the minister directed the tahsildar to allocate land for the burial ground and instructed him to utilise funds under SC/ST component for construction of the burial ground.

He also directed the officials to prepare proposals for construction of another culvert in addition to four which are in progress in the village. Expressing happiness over paddy procurement in the region, he enquired about welfare schemes being implemented by the government and discussed with the residents of Paderu on their benefits.

Goutham Reddy asked the villagers to bring the issues to his notice for getting benefits of the welfare schemes. He directed the assistant engineer of irrigation department to take measures for supplying water to local tank which gets water from the Somasila reservoir. He also instructed the engineering officials to prepare proposals for construction of CC road for Gollapalli.