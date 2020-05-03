Nellore: MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, district administration engage in wordy duel

Nellore: In all-out battle of words, Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy on Saturday came down heavily on the district administration over registering a case against him for taking out a rally in Buchireddy Palem village on April 10 for distribution of essential commodities to the poor. He dared the District Collector M V Seshagiri Babu and Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan to arrest him.



Obviously taking umbrage at the Collector issuing notices to six officials for participating in the rally along with him, he staged a silent protest in front of the police station. He withdrew the protest after the Collector pacified him. Sarvepalli MLA K Govardhan Reddy too criticised the district administration for finding fault with him in regard to distribution of essential commodities to the poor.

Meanwhile, Sullurpet MLA K Sanjeevaiah also took out a tractor rally in the town to distribute essential commodities to the people. Rajya Sabha member V Prabhakar Reddy also took part.

While participating in a programme at Gummala Dibba under Kovur mandal on Saturday, Prasanna Kumar Reddy questioned rationale behind issuing notices to six senior officials for participating along with him in the programme at BR Palem on April 10.

"The SP recommended action against the senior officials and the Collector issued notices to them. I invited the officials to take part in the programme held to help the poor during the lockdown. You booked a case against. Arrest me. I don't respect the SP who came from Bihar. I am taking the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister," said the legislator.

He further said the officials were holding review meeting in air-conditioned room. He wondered why the Collector and the SP had failed to go round the district to review the situation. They confined themselves to their offices, while the employees are toiling in life-threatening conditions.