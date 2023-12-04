Nellore MP visited lowlying areas.

Nellore: In the wake of occurring heavy rains for the last two days, Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy visited the Indiramma Colony inundated in the water on Monday.

On this occassion the MP told the residents that due to indiscriminate encroachments on irrigation rain water get entered in to the houses.

He said if locals cooperates the administration will remove the encroachments on the irrigation canal to avoid inundation of houses in future.

He said that there are several places like Indiramma colony have been inundated in the city following illegal constructions witnessing in the city.

The MP has directed the officials to identify illegal structures constructed on the tanks and irrigation canals as an action would be designed to remove such houses very soon.