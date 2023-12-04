Live
- Telangana CLP authorises Kharge to name chief minister
- Travel lifts New Zealand's international services trade
- Telangana CLP adopts second resolution
- City witnesses rain under cyclone influence
- BRS MLAs goes to farm house to meet KCR
- SCR cancels few trains running on Vijayawada-Kazipet lines
- Congress asks high command to choose CM candidate in Telangana
- Special registration drive across city to enroll young voters
- Railway division sets new freight transport record with 7.242 million tonnes in 8 months
- WhatsApp Update - Sharing WhatsApp Status to Instagram Coming Soon
Nellore MP visited lowlying areas.
Nellore: In the wake of occurring heavy rains for the last two days, Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy visited the Indiramma Colony inundated in the water on Monday.
On this occassion the MP told the residents that due to indiscriminate encroachments on irrigation rain water get entered in to the houses.
He said if locals cooperates the administration will remove the encroachments on the irrigation canal to avoid inundation of houses in future.
He said that there are several places like Indiramma colony have been inundated in the city following illegal constructions witnessing in the city.
The MP has directed the officials to identify illegal structures constructed on the tanks and irrigation canals as an action would be designed to remove such houses very soon.