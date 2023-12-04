  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nellore MP visited lowlying areas.

Nellore MP Adala Parabhakar Reddy visited Indiramma coloney in nellore city inundated in the water on Monday.
x

Nellore MP Adala Parabhakar Reddy visited Indiramma coloney in nellore city inundated in the water on Monday.

Highlights

Nellore: In the wake of occurring heavy rains for the last two days, Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy visited the Indiramma Colony inundated in the...

Nellore: In the wake of occurring heavy rains for the last two days, Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy visited the Indiramma Colony inundated in the water on Monday.

On this occassion the MP told the residents that due to indiscriminate encroachments on irrigation rain water get entered in to the houses.

He said if locals cooperates the administration will remove the encroachments on the irrigation canal to avoid inundation of houses in future.

He said that there are several places like Indiramma colony have been inundated in the city following illegal constructions witnessing in the city.

The MP has directed the officials to identify illegal structures constructed on the tanks and irrigation canals as an action would be designed to remove such houses very soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X