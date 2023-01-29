Nellore: My mobile phone is being tapped, alleges Kotamreddy

Nellore: Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Sunday alleged that his mobile phone was being tapped.

He made the comments during an informal chat with mediapersons here.

The comments by him created flutter among political circles as they come after another ruling party MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy recently expressed his dissent over the officials and the State government.

Kotamreddy now expressed his anger over the intelligence wing for carrying out spying operations and his comments have gone viral on social media.

The legislator said that he was aware of the Pegasus surveillance activity for some time and has been using different phones for conversations to avoid them. "It is possibly being used to monitor me and an IPS officer can be deployed to observe my activities in the constituency," he said.

The ruling party MLA alleged that three personnel from the intelligence wing were attending his press conferences and have been tapping his phone for the past three months.

He said there were no secrets behind his conversations in phone calls. Kotamreddy said his phone was also tapped during the previous TDP regime.