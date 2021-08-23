Nellore: Noted surgeon surgeon Dr P Madhusudan Sastry passes away

Nellore: Noted surgeon Dr P Madhusudan Sastry, 85, passed away due to age related ailments at his residence in the city on Sunday. He was survived by two sons and two daughters apart from wife. Incidentally, his two sons, Narasimha Moorthy, P A Sekhar and younger daughter Meenakshi Sundaram are doctors and his grandchildren also pursuing medicine.

Dr Sastry organised hundreds of free medical camps in rural areas every Sunday. He was a close associate of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and was elected as chairman of Nellore civic body when he contested as an independent candidate in 1981.

He was a founder member of Lions Club in Nellore and he held the post of Lions District Governor during 1983-84. He was also instrumental in establishing Rasika Ranjani Gana Sabha in the city. TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy visited the house



and offered tributes. CPI leader K Narayana also expressed condolences on the demise of Dr Sastry.