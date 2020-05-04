Nellore: Officials plan to move 4,000 migrant labourers

Nellore: District administration is planning to send around 4,000 migrant labourers from here to their places across the country. These migrant workers are from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar. The officials are considering various modes of travel to transport the workers.



According to sources, 737 migrant workers are from Uttar Pradesh, 604 from West Bengal, 830 from Bihar, and 571 from Odisha states. Staff members of the village secretariats are being deployed to collect their health status, the purpose of visiting the district, present arrangements for their stay and status of payment of wages to them.

The District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu on Sunday instructed the officials to verify the details of all workers and students before planning to shift them. He asked the medical and health officials to check their health status by conducting Covid-19 tests. In fact, majority people have registered online for shifting them to their native places due to lockdown.

Further, the district administration is also expecting around 3,000-4,000 labourers in other parts of the country who would reach shortly. They are going to be quarantined in district headquarter and other places up to 14 days after conducting tests. Officials are now getting ready huge number of thermal screening equipment for initial scanning.