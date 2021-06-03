Nellore: Panel formed to expedite pending irrigation works

Nellore: As soon as the Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy directed the district administration to speed up pending works of various projects, a three-member committee was formed with Joint Collector (Rythu Bharosa and revenue) Dr M N Harendira Prasad, Forest officer A Nagendra and irrigation department Superintendent Engineer A Krishna Rao.

District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu issued directions on Tuesday appointing a three-member committee for expediting the project works of Somasila, Kandaleru, pending land acquisition and rehabilitation and relief implementation, stage-2 works, widening of south feeder canal and incorporating mutations implementing the Forest Conservation Act.

Some people have approached the district administration for expediting the works of Somasila High Level Canal and Veligonda projects and also for resolving land acquisition process, informed the Collector.

On Wednesday, the Minister conducted a review with the committee members in the city. He said that the committee will strive hard with an aim to complete the works of Somasila phases-1 and 2 and directed the committee members to review the progress of works every week and asked them to update the status from time to time.

Goutham Reddy directed the members of committee to fix time-bound activity for speeding up the works and plan accordingly. He also informed that he would extend his support to the officials for completing their task successfully.