Nellore: People throng Krishnapatnam village for Ayurvedic medicine

Nellore: Krishnapatnam village located close to the Port, is now witnessing huge throng of Covid suspects and infected for getting some unknown Ayurvedic medical preparation free of cost for the last one month.

A team of officials from revenue, police, Ayush and other departments visited the place on Monday for checking its efficacy and response from the people. It was said they have been distributing some immunity boosters to the visitors which created some apprehensions among the local population.

Several patients have been rushing to the village for medicine thinking that it would be useful for protecting themselves from the infection.

Nellore in-charge RDO A Suvarnamma said they had visited the place on Monday along with other officials and observed the process. She said they are going to submit a report to the District Collector on the issue and the district administration will take a decision on the issue.

Bonigi Anandaiah of the village, who has some acquaintance with ayurvedic medicine, has been distributing the medicine giving code names to them.They are giving medicine prepared with honey, pepper, green camphor, nutmeg, black cumin, cinnamon, and some leaves for improving immunity to fight against the infection besides some eyedrops.

Believing in the medicine, it was said some affluent from Sullurpet constituency donated raw material worth Rs 1 lakh and a huge quantity of honey for supplying to people. Officials said they hadn't stopped the distribution process and would submit a report to the Collector.