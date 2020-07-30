Nellore pharma Blast injured dies in Chennai, two among them tests positive for coronavirus

Nellore: A worker of the Venkata Narayana Active Ingredients at Chandrapadia in Vinjamuru Mandal where boiler blast occurred in the wee hours on Wednesday died at a hospital in Chennai while undergoing treatment late night. Syed Hafeez died late on Wednesday. It may be recalled that Ravindra Reddy, Syed Hafeez, Bhaskar and Rajnikant received injuries in the accident and three workers except Ravindra Reddy were shifted to Chennai. Condition of Hafeez and Rajnikant was critical due to 90 per cent burns and while undergoing treatment in Chennai Hafeez succumbed to death.

Bhaskar received 55 percent injuries and his condition was said to be stable. Rajnikant has been battling for life. Further, two of the three critically injured were tested positive for coronavirus. Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu called the District Collector Chakradhar Babu on Wednesday night and asked to be keen on health of the injured even shifting to Chennai or any other place for better treatment.

Further, there have been complaints from the local population on pollution being emanated by the industry. Initially, a factory that produces medicinal property from tobacco in 2004 and it was converted as pharma industry in 2006. In 2014 also locals staged protests for more than 50 days on the pollution and no action was taken by the officials. Police have booked non-bailable cases against the agitators for damaging the factory premises. On Wednesday also they demanded the District Collector and Inspector of Factories to take necessary measures to reduce pollution levels.