Nellore: Provide houses to all eligible poor under Jagananna Housing Colonies says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore : The Zilla Parishad general body meeting held under the Chairmanship of Anam Arunamma has stressed the need for coordination and cooperation between officials and public representatives in the interest of taking welfare scheme benefits to the targeted sections in the district.

The meeting also decided to merge some mandals under the purview of Nellore Urban Development Agency (NUDA) in the interest of providing shelter to homeless poor. Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who participated as chief guest in the meeting, said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was very particular about providing houses to all eligible poor under the Jagananna Housing Colonies (JHCs) as he believes that every poor and needy must own house in the state.

On the occasion, the minister appreciated the collector M Hari Narayanan for his initiatives in keeping the district in first position in JCHs scheme. He urged the officials to work as per the guidelines and sanction houses to eligible poor.

The Minister recalled that earlier farmers in the district found it difficult to secure water for first crop due to various reasons. But now for the last four years, they were having plenty of water for second crop also following occurrance of good rains.

As part of farm mechanization, he said the government has been distributing tractors and crop harvesting machines to farm groups in the district and urged them to avail the opportunity. He said that power sprayers, drones, tarpaulin covers would be supplied by next season. The minister directed the officials to ensure completion of all pending drinking water projects especially in dry land areas. ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma said that all government welfare schemes would be effectively and transparently implemented. District Collector M Hari Narayanan said that pending drinking water projects under Jal Jeevan Mission would be completed under war foot manner.

On this occasion, it was decided to allocate the water to Swarnamukhi Barrage this year. MLCs P Chandrasekhar Reddy and M Murali were present.