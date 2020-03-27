Nellore: Quarantine ward made regional center

Nellore: District Collector M V Seshagiri Babu said the Quarantine Ward at the Government General Hospital in city has now been converted as the Regional Centre for three districts.

He said the Government has announced the decision considering the requirement of the region. He visited the quarantine and isolation wards here on Thursday and directed the officials to provide all amenities as per directions of the Government.

He said there are 100 beds in quarantine ward and another 100 beds in the isolation ward for the patients. He also said the third floor of the GGH is also being converted as ICU Ward. Trainee Collector Kalpana Kumari and others were present.