Nellore: Rao's students excel in Inter results

Rao's Junior College student Zakira secured 985 marks out of /1000 (MPC) in the recently released Intermediate results followed by Shakira at 978/1000.

Nellore: Rao's Junior College student Zakira secured 985 marks out of /1000 (MPC) in the recently released Intermediate results followed by Shakira at 978/1000.

And Gaurav Chauhan secured 970/1000 in MEC district/state 1st mark. And over 40 students from Nellore branch alone have secured above 900 marks.

The management congratulated all the students for their exemplary performance and stated that Rao's has been securing state top marks since the inception of college.

