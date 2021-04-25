Nellore: Remove encroachments on irrigation canals says Jana Sena leader K Vinod Kumar Reddy

Nellore: Jana Sena leader K Vinod Kumar Reddy came down heavily on Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav for failing to clear encroachments on the irrigation canals.

He said the leaders announced a couple of years ago that the vanished canals on the premises of Narayana Institutions located in Chintareddypalem area will be cleared for free flow of water as soon as they come to power.

Addressing media here on Sunday, he asked why the minister is now proposing modernisation of Sarvepalli canal displacing the local population failing to resolve his earlier promise.

He said the ruling party leaders who were in the opposition announced that they would clear all encroachments on the irrigation canals and now they are trying to demolish the houses of poor.

The JSP leader asked how the estimated value of Rs 89 crore for modernising the Sarvepalli Canal escalated to Rs 102 crore, when the ruling party is saving a huge amount of money following the reverse tendering process.

The construction of the retaining wall on Sarvepalli canal abruptly ends at Muthukur Gate and asked why the minister is neglecting the interests of the rural constituency.

He said the ruling party leaders were focusing on the welfare of benami contractors rather than the city development. Party leaders P Chandrasekhar Reddy, Moshe and others were present.