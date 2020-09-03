Nellore: Remove fishponds in Pulicat eco-sensitive zone

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu directed the officials to remove fishponds located in the eco-sensitive zone of Pulicat Birds Sanctuary arranged after June 2015.



Addressing at the Monitoring Committee meeting of the Sanctuary at the camp office on Thursday, he asked the Transco officials to remove transformers immediately. He also asked them to form a team with the officials from the forest, power, fisheries, and revenue wings to visit all fishponds and verify conditions physically.

He suggested them to check all the guidelines while giving permissions for power supply and asked to disallow any commercial activity in the zone limits.