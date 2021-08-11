Nellore: Roti fest cancelled this year

Nellore: District administration decided to cancel the popular Roti festival this year. District Minority Officer Syed Abdul Hameed informed on Tuesday that Barashaheed Dargah located in Nellore city, Rehamathabad Dargah in AS Peta and Kasumuru Dargah in Venkatachalam mandal will be closed for 13 days to avoid the spread of Covid cases.



The decision was taken by the district administration to prevent the gathering of crowds at the Dargahs during the Roti festival. It may be noted that the district administration decided to celebrate the Roti festival from August 19 up to 23 initially following the Covid guidelines with only 20 imams and others performing the ritual.