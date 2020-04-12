Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy distributes essentials to 1lakh families

Nellore: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy had followed the suggestions of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in supporting the needy during critical times, and now he is distributing essentials to 1 lakh poor families in his constituency during the lockdown.



Participating in the inauguration of the programme in the city on Saturday, he said supporting the poor families of the entire constituency, who are bearing the brunt of coronavirus, is not an ordinary issue. All lawmaker's are doing the same in the entire state, he added. Actually, 800-850 tonnes of rice is required for distribution to the poor and till now the legislator had procured 520 tonnes from the farmers in the constituency and appreciated the efforts which is the first of its kind in the entire state.

He expressed thanks to the farmers who donated rice. Further, he said, the legislator is also distributing edible oil packets to all the poor families and the total worth is Rs 3.5 cr, he said.

Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav, who participated in the programme, said that the Chief Minister had introduced ward volunteers and the Sarvepalli MLA Govardhan Reddy is utilising the resource successfully for distributing the essentials. Farmers have donated paddy to the legislator for distribution to the poor in the area has been an ideal activity. They have conducted the inaugural session with a limited gathering due to lockdown and social distancing.

RS Member V Prabhakar Reddy, legislators K Sanjeevaiah, RPK Reddy, K Sridhar Reddy and others were present.