Nellore saw no development under YSRCP rule, flays Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has alleged that Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy looted crores of rupees of public money during the last four years.

He said that though three ministers Kakani Govardhan Reddy, P Anilkumar Yadav and Mekapati Goutam Reddy represented Nellore district, the district witnessed no development under the YSRCP rule.

Though the TDP had won only 3 seats in Nellore district in 2014, the previous government had spent crores on development works in the district.

He recalled that Rs 4,500 crore was spent on Nellore city development and Rs 63 crore for Kandaleru lift canal for supplying water to 16,000 acres during 2014.

Addressing a huge public gathering as part of his Yuvagalam Padayatra in Mithukuru mandal in Sarvepalle constituency here on Saturday, Lokesh said the people of Sarvepalle constituency have committed blunder by electing Kakani Goveadhan Reddy as their MLA.

Lokesh said that the Agriculture Minister was an accused in eight cases pertaining to illegal sand mining and transportation, land grabbing, manufacture of illicit liquor and stealing of documents in court. If found guilty, the Minister would go behind bars, he said.

He said that 8 persons including a tahsildar were jailed on charges of illegally occupying 100 acres of government land worth crores of rupees with forged documents. He alleged that they were supported by Govardhan Reddy.

Lokesh criticised former Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav for failing to keep his promise of completing the multipurpose Polavaram Project by 2020. He said Anil was under frustration now as Chief Minister Jagan had rejected his plea to contest from Nellore city constituency in 2024 Assembly polls.

He pointed out that TDP founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao had provided water for 1 lakh acres in the district through the Telugu Ganga project. When Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy became Agriculture Minister, water was provided to another 1.3 lakh acres under the project.

He urged the people to exercise their franchise in favour of TDP in 2024 elections as it would ensure the district development. TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and others were present.