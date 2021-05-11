Nellore: School assistant dies of Covid

Nellore: E Gajendra Nath Reddy, working as a school assistant with a ZP High School at Badvel in Kadapa district and a regular contributor to The Hans India passed away due to Covid-19 at a hospital in Nellore on Tuesday.

He is survived by wife and two children. Over the past five years and more, his pieces on school administration and human interest topics have appeared in the 'Readers' Pulse' and Young Hans sections of the daily regularly.

He was a reviewer of Telugu books for the Sunday supplement which specially highlighted the works of writers from Rayalaseema region where he was working. In a span of six years, he had contributed over 850 letters to the 'Letters' section, out of which many were published.

His untimely demise has shocked and saddened a lot of his colleagues and friends who have sent tributes across social media forums.