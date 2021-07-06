Nellore: Search operation continue for three-year-old Sanju who went missing in the forest

The search operation for a three-year-old boy, Sanju, who went missing in the Uyyalapalli forest, is in full swing. When the police reached Uyyalapalli, they carried out a search operation. The dogs saw the smell of Sanju's sandals and moved towards the forest while police are following them and searching for the boy. Going into details, Dandu Bujjaiah and Varalakshmi from Uyyalapally Arundhati Vada have a three-year-old son Sanju and a one-year-old daughter. While Bujaiah is raising the family as a shepherd while Varalakshmi is going to work as a farm labourer and is working for her husband.

Sanju, the boy who went behind while his father was going to graze the sheep, went missing. The incident took place on the 29th of last month. It has been a week since the boy went missing, the boy is thought to have gone into the woods and disappeared. Adults are also afraid to go into a densely lit forest area as the Snakes and beasts can be seen everywhere.



However with Sanju is not yet found, parents are crying for the child. Kaluvai Zone Sub Inspector Anjaneyulu along with his staff are roaming around Uyyalapalli and the forest area. Drone cameras were also used. The people of the area praying for the missing boy to come back unharmed.