Nellore: Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleges Kakani’s role in Agros scam

Nellore: TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Monday alleged Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy’s role behind distribution of agricultural tools related to Agros.

Addressing a press conference here, Somireddy said that the scam came to light after Agros Chairman Naveen Nischal wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan with a documentary evidence recently. Demanding sacking of Kakani from minister post, the TDP leader said that after he became minister, irregularities to the tune of crores of rupees worth farm equipment witnessed in agricultural department.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has committed a big mistake of providing minister post to Kakani despite knowing well that he was facing charges of stealing files in Nellore district court, grabbing of SC lands, supplying spurious liquor and illegal mining.

He alleged Kakani was also failed to meet the farmers of Krishna and Godavari districts when they incurred huge crop loss during the cyclone.