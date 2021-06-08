Nellore: Somireddy, Kakani lock horns over Anandaiah's medication

Nellore: Anandaiah's medicine yet again fueled rift between arch rivals of Sarvepalli legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy and TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. The two leaders have constantly been locking horns and it continued on Monday too when both leaders made counter statements against each other in connection with distribution of Anandaiah's concoction at Golagamudi.

It may be recalled that Somireddy commented against MLA Kakani that he has been planning to make money through distribution of concoction. Immediately, Kakani fired on him emotionally at Golagamudi and said that he and his family members will destroy if he planned about doing business with Anandaiah's concoction.

He also said Golagamudi Venkaiah Swamy would decide the fate of people, who levelled false charges against him.

Govardhan Reddy said his rivals were criticising him unable to digest his popularity gaining because of extending support to Anandaiah.

Meanwhile Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy expressed anguish over Kakani for pulling his family members into the issue and said the MLA was having no humanity and hurting the innocent people. Interacting with media on Monday, Somireddy said he might have failed politically but won the hearts of people, but Kakani was defeated morally.

He charged that Narmada Reddy, proprietor of Sesritha Technologies India Ltd, developer of the website Childeal.in for line sale of Anandaiah's medication, lodged a complaint against him for stealing data from the site, misinterpretation of facts and propagating the false information seems with the support of Kakani.

The TDP leader challenged Kakani to arrest him while pointing to his availability in Nellore, censuring Kakani for the offensive language he used to counter the allegations.