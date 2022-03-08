Nellore: Special Aadhaar enrolment centres set up for tribals

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that the district administration has set up special Aadhaar enrollment centres and mobile kits for tribal population in the district for easily accessing the cards. Speaking to media at the Collectorate on Monday, he said till now they had provided 5,299 Aadhaar cards.

The Collector handed over Aadhaar cards to four tribes of Macharlavari Palem from TP Gudur mandal during Spandana on Monday. He said many tribal people have been facing troubles due to lack of these cards and hence they had set up special enrollment centres along with mobile kits.

Officials from the Tribal Welfare and Samagra Siksha have put efforts into providing these cards and now a dedicated enrolment centre and 5 mobile Aadhar kits are in place for serving the community population.

He directed the officials to clear pending requisitions submitted at the Collectorate during Spandana programme. Till now, he said they had received 13,185 applications and 9,590 have been resolved.