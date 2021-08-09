Nellore: Speed up grievance redressal process says Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said out of 22,396 requests from the people during Spandana they had cleared 20,630 till now and asked other departments to speed up the resolution process for clearing the rest. He participated in the Spandana programme organised at the Collectorate on Monday.

Addressing the officials before commencement of the programme, he said people from distant places who visit the district headquarters are facing difficulties and asked them to organise Spandana locally between 3 and 5 pm for giving comfort to them. 177 applications have exceeded their time limit for resolving them and asked the officials to check the time frame and act accordingly.

The Collector asked them to focus on the job calendar and directed them to send details of vacancies to the APPSC and other government agencies for timely recruitment.

He asked them to complete the basement stage of housing by September. Joint Collector (Revenue) M N Harendira Prasad said that tahsildars should hand over the sites over to the engineers at 72 places for the construction of Multipurpose Facility Centres.

Joint Collector(Development) Ganesh Kumar asked the officials to beautify 46 tanks in the district and forward reports on every Wednesday on the progress.

He said the district topped in the state in vaccination with 55 per cent of first dose completion. Many people were moving without masks and they have transferred power of imposing penalties from medical and health officials to the Station House Officers.

He asked them to impose a penalty of Rs 10,000-20,000 for commercial organisations that violate the norms.

District Manager of NREDCAP Ramalingaiah explained that their corporation was ready to provide electric four-wheelers and two-wheelers to the government employees on instalment basis for preventing environmental pollution. For this purpose, they will release an app in the first week of September, he explained.

Joint Collector(Housing) Videh Khare, In-charge Joint Collector K M Rosemond and DRO Chinna Obulesu were present.