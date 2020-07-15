Nellore: Suspension of two nurses sparks protests at GGH

Nellore: Several nurses working in the Government General Hospital (GGH) staged a protest on Tuesday condemning the suspension of two nurses by the officials making them responsible for complaints lodged by the Covid-19 patients. They demanded to revoke the suspension orders immediately as the administration is mercilessly acting against the nurses who have been facing life-risks on a daily basis while discharging duties. It may be recalled that the patients in the Covid isolation ward in the GGH expressed dissatisfaction over the supply food, medicines regularly and on other issues. Minister Dr. P Anil Kumar had instructed the district administration to initiate action against the responsible persons.



Subsequently, based on the report submitted by the local RDO, officials removed two security guards from their duties, suspended two nurses and issued a show-cause notice to the duty doctor late on Monday. Infuriated by the action of the officials, nurses in huge number gathered and staged a protest in front of the ACSR Government Medical College on Tuesday demanding revoke of suspension orders.