Nellore: Take part in blood donation camps, students told

Nellore: While describing donation of blood as a noble ges-ture, Vikrma Simhapuru University (VSU) Vice-Chancellor Acharya S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao has called upon the stu-dents to participate in the blood donation camps organised by the VSU to provide timely help to the needy persons.

Participating as a chief guest in the blood donation camp jointly organised by Narayana Hospital, Medical College, Blood Centre and VSU NSS Unit- 4 at the university cam-pus on Tuesday, the VC has pointed out there are appre-hensions among the people that donation of blood will lead to health problems in future. But by donating blood, people would not suffer from ill-health and instead they would become healthier.

The Vice-Chancellor called upon the voluntary organiza-tions to take the initiative in creating awareness among the people on the issue.

NCC unit-4 officer Dr B Venkata Subbareddy has said the programme was successfully organised due to larger par-ticipation from students pursuing various courses in the VSU.

VSU Registrar Dr Suneetha has inaugurated the blood do-nation camp. NSS coordinator Dr Sankar Allam and others were present.