Live
- Podu farmers to get solar power leg-up, assures Deputy CM
- Visakha Organic Mela from tomorrow
- Goshamahal residents raise a stink over new OGH building
- Kejriwal woos auto drivers with Rs 10 lakh insurance
- 'Luxurious gym in Sheesh Mahal:' BJP exposes Kejriwal
- BRS has no right to speak Telangana Talli statue: Former ZPTC
- NDA govt failed to fulfill poll promises: YSRCP
- Raids on godown, one held for selling expired milk powder
- Investors chary of market direction
- Liquor belt shops spread in Srikakulam
Just In
Nellore: Take part in blood donation camps, students told
Nellore: While describing donation of blood as a noble ges-ture, Vikrma Simhapuru University (VSU) Vice-Chancellor Acharya S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao has...
Nellore: While describing donation of blood as a noble ges-ture, Vikrma Simhapuru University (VSU) Vice-Chancellor Acharya S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao has called upon the stu-dents to participate in the blood donation camps organised by the VSU to provide timely help to the needy persons.
Participating as a chief guest in the blood donation camp jointly organised by Narayana Hospital, Medical College, Blood Centre and VSU NSS Unit- 4 at the university cam-pus on Tuesday, the VC has pointed out there are appre-hensions among the people that donation of blood will lead to health problems in future. But by donating blood, people would not suffer from ill-health and instead they would become healthier.
The Vice-Chancellor called upon the voluntary organiza-tions to take the initiative in creating awareness among the people on the issue.
NCC unit-4 officer Dr B Venkata Subbareddy has said the programme was successfully organised due to larger par-ticipation from students pursuing various courses in the VSU.
VSU Registrar Dr Suneetha has inaugurated the blood do-nation camp. NSS coordinator Dr Sankar Allam and others were present.