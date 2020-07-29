Nellore: TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy seeks action on Musunuru incident

Nellore: TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said local YSR Congress activists in Musunuru removed the statue of NTR on July 18 in order to throw it into a well.

But they hadn't done it due to resistance from the local people. TDP politburo member Somireddy, district president Ravi Chandra and others handed over a representation to the District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu on Wednesday asking him to take action on those who attempted to remove NTR's statue in Musunuru. Interacting with the media, Somireddy said there has been no link with the Goddess Lakshmi temple in the village and local TDP leaders were also accepted to install somewhere in the village.



But, he said the local ruling party leaders took one side decision and removed the statue.

"NTR's statue has been arranged even in the parliament house. Why these leaders removed his statue in a small village saying petty reasons? Further, you are saying planning to arrange another statue in the village.