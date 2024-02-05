Nellore TDP president Abdul Aziz Babu flays Jagan over unemployment

Abdul Aziz Babu, the Nellore Parliament TDP President, recently organized a program called Surety - Future Guarantee in Nellore City Constituency 52nd Division. During the event, he went from house to house distributing leaflets and urging citizens to vote for Narayana with a significant majority.

Afterward, Abdul Aziz addressed the media and criticized Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that he had turned Andhra Pradesh into an unemployed state. He accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of staging a new drama in the lead-up to the elections.

Abdul Aziz pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to release an annual job calendar and promised to make Andhra Pradesh a hub for investments. However, he claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to deliver on these promises and had instead turned the state into a hub for drug trade.

Abdul Aziz criticized Jagan Mohan Reddy's government for releasing notifications for only 6,000 out of 50,000 job vacancies in the state. He argued that this move was unjust and would disappoint the unemployed population.

He also highlighted the high unemployment rate in Andhra Pradesh under Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership, claiming that 24 percent of the population is unemployed compared to the national average of 11 percent. He attributed the state's rampant ganja smuggling to Jagan Mohan Reddy's anarchic rule.



Abdul Aziz accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of playing with the lives of students by postponing exams for political purposes. He argued that the postponement of exams to arrange bus transportation for political rallies was detrimental to the education system and unfair to the lakhs of students affected.

The program was attended by Iqbal, Yashrab, Venkaiah Yadav, Pasha Mohiddin, Afzal, Shahina, Gayaz, Razak, Sudhir, and other participants.