Nellore TDP president organises Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program in Nellore city
Abdul Aziz Babu, the TDP President of the Nellore Parliament, organized a Bhavishyat ki guarantee program in the Bhagat Singh Colony of the 54th Division in Nellore City. During the event, pamphlets were distributed door to door, urging for a significant victory for Narayana in the upcoming elections.
Abdul Aziz emphasized the challenges faced by the people under the current governance and advocated for the need to elect Chandrababu as Chief Minister to address these challenges. He also highlighted the TDP's promises to establish a skill development center for the lower middle class families in the 54th division, expressing concern for the difficulties faced by the people during floods.
The program saw the participation of former corporator Zaheer, women leader Revathi, division party vice president Venkateswarlu, unit in-charge Khader Basha, booth convener Haseeb, BLA Jalil, and others.