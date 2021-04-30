Nellore: TDP seeks Rs 1 crore for kin of doctors, who died of Covid

Nellore: TDP state spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy demanded a compensation of Rs one crore to the family members of those doctors who died while serving the Covid patients. Addressing media at the party office on Thursday, he said that doctors were also human beings and they too are scared to handle the infected amid steep increase in number of cases and instances of deaths. He criticised the administration for its failure to follow the effective system established by the previous collector MV Seshagiri Babu and joint collector Dr Vinod Kumar to control the spread of virus and save the infected during the first wave.

The TDP leader informed that first coronavirus positive case in Andhra Pradesh was reported in Nellore city and the system devised by the previous administration is being followed across the state. Commending the then collector for a wonderful job in containing the pandemic, he blamed the present collector and joint collector for not following the protocols set earlier. He alleged that the ambulance vehicles have been demanding Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 to transport the Covid patients even to the neighbouring cities.

He also blamed the ruling party leaders for their inaction in taking action on such ambulance vehicles for robbing patients. Venkata Ramana Reddy also criticised the government for allotting ventilator beds only after calls from legislators and ministers. He came down heavily on Minister Anil Kumar Yadav for criticising the doctors at the GGH recently. He said that the doctors have been serving the infected putting their lives at risk without having minimum facilities and infrastructure.

He said that even small hospitals are charging more than 60,000 per day, he demanded Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy and the minister to explain the measures being taken by them to control these hospitals. He demanded the logic in deputing the Nellore collector as returning officer for Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection when he is busy in arranging the infrastructure for tackling coronavirus.