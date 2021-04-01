Nellore: TDP to expose negative points of YSRCP govt in bypoll

Nellore: Telugu Desam is planning to mobilise all resources for winning the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing bypoll considering weaknesses of other parties. Its state president K Atchannaidu, politburo member S Chandramohan Reddy and other former ministers organised a meet in Venkatagiri on Wednesday with the local leaders for preparing the road map to face the polls.

The leaders say the nominee of YSR Congress Dr M Gurumoorthy is a fresher to the politics and the BJP nominee K Ratna Prabha is not familiar to the constituency. So, the opposition leaders are considering it as a favorable situation where they can fortify the party network.

Panabaka Lakshmi had already contested in the last elections and witnessed the defeat, but leaders say it is a great advantage for them not to introduce the candidate freshly. Top leaders of party camped in the district at various places for mobilising the leaders for designing the electioneering strategically.

Panabaka Lakshmi contested in the elections in 2019 and bagged the second position with 4,94,501 votes. The difference was 2,28,376 and now, the ruling YSR Congress is aiming at bagging the majority of more than 3.50 lakh votes. But the opposition is planning to succeed in the polls highlighting the negative points of the government.

They are planning to focus on alleged liquor, sand mafias, failure of attaining the special category status to the state and the assurance for achieving additional allocations to the state. They are also considering the issue of human hair seizure at Mizoram border alleging it was shifted from the warehouse of the TTD.

"The state government had involved in various scams in the state. They ignored the interests of state even after two years such as special category status, additional allocations to the state. 22 MPs failed to fight for the SCS and what else they can do for the state? Party cadre has to focus on such issues educating the rural voters on failures of the ruling party," said Atchannaidu at a meet in Venkatagiri on Wednesday. Senior leaders such as Somireddy, Devineni Uma, Amarnath Reddy, former MLAs K Ramakrishna, Suneel Kumar, and others participated.