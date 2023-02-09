Nellore: Temple tourism works await divine intervention

Nellore/Vizag: When the Union government selected some temples in Andhra Pradesh for developing them under the PRASAD (National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive,) it was felt that they would not only provide better amenities for the devotees but would also emerge as major spots for temple tourism.



But at many places, the works are yet to take off. It is almost three years since the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam, one of the ancient shrines in North Andhra, was included in the list. As part of the religious tourism project, Rs 53.96 crore was allotted for Simhachalam in 2020 under the PRASAD. Although authorities stated that the work pertaining to the scheme would commence soon there has been no progress.

The latest temple to be included in the list is the 9th Century Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Nellore district. It is the only temple that was selected under the scheme in the entire district in October. Even a consultant was appointed but still the proposals have not been finalised. This temple is to be developed with Rs 50 crore.This historical temple was constructed by the Pallava king Narasimha Varma on the banks of river Penna about 15 km from Nellore city.

According to mythology, while the Malayagiri mountain travelled from Kanyakumari to the Himalayas, its four wings dropped at Vedagiri, Yadagiri, Mangalagiri, and Nandagiri. Goddess in Vedagiri is called Chenchu Lakshmi whom Nrusimha Swamy married. This is mentioned in Prahladhopakhyanam, according to scholars. According to Brahma Puranam, Kashyapa Rishi with another six sages named Saptharishi conducted seven Yagna's on the mountain and Lord Narasimha Swamy appeared before them after the Vedic ritual. it is also said that Lord Venkateswara set foot on this mountain. There is a mention in Aranya Kanda of Ramayana that Sri Rama visited the place as part of his stay. Caves are called 'Caves of Ashwatthama' who was cursed by Lord Krishna for killing Draupadi's sons during Kurukshetra battle. The State Government is yet to submit the concept note to the centre. If the renovation works are speeded up officials said it would help not only in attracting large number of tourists but will also generate employment potential and will help in promoting local art, craft and culture. The proposals include reviving 7 dilapidated lakes and providing other facilities.