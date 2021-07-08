Nellore : Three arrested for Bodigadithota murder

Nellore : Nawabpeta police arrested three persons in connection with Bodigadithota murder in the city on July 5. The accused were identified as Boddukuru Raja, Manda Pawan Babu and Bojja Kama Raju, all hailing from Nellore.

K Nageswaramma of Kisan Nagar has three daughters and her younger daughter Sailaja got married to B Raja 16 years ago.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Additional SP P Venkataratnam said that Raja was harassing Sailaja and Nageswaramma lodged a complaint with the Nawabpet police in 2020.

Raja proposed for compromise and Sunil, son of Nageswaramma, informed that he would consider the proposal when their in-law changes his behaviour. Raja developed a grudge on Sunil and planned to eliminate him with the help of close relatives Pawan Babu and Kama Raju.

On July 5, Raja invited Sunil for boozing at Bodigadithota area in the afternoon hours and they picked up argument with Sunil and stabbed him with empty beer bottles along with Pawan and Kama Raju. Sunil was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.