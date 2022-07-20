Nellore: TIDCO houses to be handed over to beneficiaries soon

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner M Jahnavi appealed to the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses at various places in the city limits to cooperate with them for registrations as they are going to handover houses shortly.

She conducted a meeting with the beneficiaries at her office on Tuesday and said houses were constructed at Venkateswara Puram, Allipuram, Kondlapudi, Akkacheruvupadu, and Kallurupalli areas.

She said 80% of works have been completed at all sites and they will hand over the houses within next three months. She said 50% of proposed cost has been reduced on single and double bedroom houses for financial convenience of the beneficiaries and there would be burden on them if bank loan and support from Centre and States are merged, she explained.

The Commissioner said some beneficiaries have already paid advances for single and double-bedroom houses and they would refund the excess amount to them at the time of handing over the houses. She explained an offer from the government that people above 60 years of age or with low Cibil score can give an undertaking of paying cost of the house in four installments as they can't get bank loans and get the houses without any hurdle. She said people who don't require houses now can now cancel them giving a self-declaration and clarified that these beneficiaries would not be eligible for welfare schemes of the State government in future.

DCO Ramasubba Rao and housing officials were present at the meeting.