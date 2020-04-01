Nellore: Ventilators, medical kits will be supplied to Regional Centre said Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

Nellore: Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said that they will provide required number of ventilators, isolation beds and medical kits to the Regional Centre in Nellore for treating Covid-19 cases. He addressed the officials at the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) in the city on Tuesday and said that they had directed the District Collectors to arrange isolation/quarantine facilities in all private and government hospital premises.

The Minister said that 30,990 people had reached the state from various countries and 30,693 persons were placed under home-quarantine and 262 were shifted to the isolation wards at government hospitals, he explained. Till now, 40 positive cases have been registered and they had deputed senior IAS officers for monitoring the activities. He said, as per directions of the Chief Minister, they are also going to form Committees with Ministers at the district headquarters, and with legislators at constituencies for monitoring the activities.

He also said that presently 362 suspects are in hospital quarantine wards and 693 people are at home-based quarantining in Nellore. He also said they are increasing the number of testing centres in the state.

Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar said that the Chief Minister had directed to arrange 5,000 beds in each district along with 140 ventilators and they were taking steps to provide them.

Industries and IT Minister M Goutham Reddy directed the officials to start an isolation ward in each constituency for meeting the demand. District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu explained that they had formed 8 teams of the task force and coordinating the measures. SP Bhaskar Bhushan, Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, Trainee Collector Kalpana Kumari, Joint Collector-2 A Kamala Kumari, Municipal Commissioner PVVS Murthy and others were present.