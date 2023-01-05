Nellore: Youth allegedly attacked by MPTC

Nellore: Local MPTC member Mahesh Naidu allegedly attacked Gochipathala Teja, a student and part-time employee, who works in a petrol bunk at Kavali. Jana Sena leaders visited him at the local area hospital and extended their support. Party senior leader and PAC member K Naga Babu also called up and spoke with the victim over phone.

Party district general secretary Gunugula Kishore blamed the local police for giving him station bail instead of filing a case under Sec 307, and SC/ST Act, and said they will fight on the incident deploying Jana Sena legal team.

He lamented that people were still abusing in the name of caste in the society and demanded stern action against the accused. He said Gochipathala Teja, a Dalit youth, studying in a polytechnic in Dagadarthi in Kavali constituency, is working in a petrol bunk in Kavali town. He said JSP will always stand by him and will not tolerate anyone attempting to attack the party workers and the poor. He assured the family members of the victim of necessary help.

Kishore charged that Karunakar from Musunuru was harassed some time ago, and Paidi Harsha was targeted very recently. He suspected the role of local MLA Pratapkumar Reddy behind the attack on Gochipathala Teja.

In the last 10-15 days in Kavali constituency, when a rowdy sheet was opened against a Dalit P Harsha, he tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide in front of the MRO's office and was battling for his life in a Chennai hospital, Kishore lamented.