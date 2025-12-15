NEP key to achieving Viksit Bharat: ABRSM

Vijayawada: The New Education Policy (NEP)–2020 is playing a crucial role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat and Swarna Andhra, said Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) National Secretary and chief speaker Guntha Lakshman.

Addressing the ABRSM Andhra Pradesh Regional Abhyas Varg (State Faculty Training Programme) held at KL University here on Sunday, Guntha Lakshman said that within just five years of its implementation, NEP–2020 has begun delivering positive results, with more visible outcomes expected in the coming years. He also stressed the importance of recognising India’s ancient knowledge systems and rich heritage while modernising the Indian education framework. ABRSM, he said, is continuously organising workshops to keep faculty members updated on NEP reforms.

Former CBI joint director VV Lakshmi Narayana, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman Prof K Madhu Murthy, Prof Rajashekar Rao, Pro-Chancellor of KL University, Sithakanth of Ramakrishna Mission along with senior RSS functionaries, participated in the two-day workshop. The speakers extensively analysed the positive impact and early outcomes of the New National Education Policy.

During the workshop held on Saturday and Sunday, faculty members from universities, degree colleges, engineering colleges, and intermediate institutions across Andhra Pradesh discussed various challenges faced by teachers in the higher education sector. A memorandum detailing these issues was submitted to APSCHE Chairman Prof K Madhu Murthy, who attended the programme as the chief guest.

Responding to the concerns, Prof Madhu Murthy assured the faculty that the issues would be addressed after discussions with the government and concerned authorities.

ABRSM State president Prof YV Rami Reddy, State General Secretary Prof DSVS Balasubrahmanyam, Additional State General Secretary Dr G Rajashekar, Dr Kashi Babu, Prof Muppalla Lakshman Rao, Sarath, Dr MV Narasaiah and nearly 200 faculty members from universities, degree, intermediate, and engineering colleges across the state attended the meeting.