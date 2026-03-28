Nepal delegation studies natural farming practices

Guntur: TheAndhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme, being implemented by the State government through Rythu Sadhikara Samstha and Agriculture Department, is gaining international recognition. In this context, a high-level delegation comprising senior government officials and international experts from Nepal visited the State on Friday to study the natural farming practices being implemented here in depth.

The delegation met at RySS State Office in Guntur with CEO Rama Rao. During the meeting, Executive Vice-Chairman T Vijay Kumar participated virtually and discussed at length key aspects such as the practices followed in natural farming, support extended to farmers, mutual cooperation, and future action plans in this sector.

Later, the delegation visited natural farming fields at Attota village in Kollipara mandal and observed the cultivation practices at field level. The exposure visit is being organised under the supervision of Krishna Rao and the NRO unit of RySS.

The study team includes joint secretaries from Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MOALD) — Gokul Bohara, Rajendra Koirala, and Dr Shanta Karki. Representatives from the Ministry of Land Management and Agriculture include Karnali Province Secretary Sajeev Kumar Karna and Sudurpaschim province secretary Shankar Shah.

The delegation also comprises experts from International Fund for Agricultural Development including Kalima Khanal and Sanjeev Shrestha, along with Rajendra Dhakal, Climate Resilient Agriculture Analyst from ICIMOD, who are studying the farming practices in AP.