‘Neuro Sphere 2026’ Medical Conference on Feb 1

Nellore: Nellore Medicover Hospitals is organizing a medical conference on February 1st with the aim of creating awareness about the changes and clinical updates in the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases (Neurology & Neurosurgery).

In collaboration with the Vikram Simhapuri Neuro Club, the conference, themed “Neuro Sphere 2026: Clinical Updates & Best Practices,” will be held at the Minerva Grand Hotel in Nellore from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

National-level experts will participate in the conference, covering topics such as Neurology, Neurosurgery, Stroke Management, Emergency, and Critical Care. Doctors participating in this programme will be awarded 2 credit points by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC).In the Stroke Management section, Senior Neurologist Dr P Deekshanthi Narayan will speak on ‘Cryptogenic Stroke,’ and Dr Bala Qasim will discuss the importance of thrombolysis in stroke treatment.Interested doctors can contact +91 80081 04214 for registration.

Dr P Deekshanthi Narayan, Dr Bala Qasim, Dr G Dinesh, and Dr Uday Kumar participated in this meeting.