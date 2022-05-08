Never cross red line, judicial officers told

Tirupati: AP High Court judge and executive chairman of AP Legal Services Authority (APLSA) Justice Ahasanuddin Amanullah said that cases should be resolved with transparency in courts. Everyone working in the judiciary should act with dignity and never cross the 'Lakshama Rekha'. He reviewed the status of pending cases in 13 courts of Tirupati and Chittoor districts at a meeting organised in Tirupati on Saturday.

The meeting was organised by the district legal services authority at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) in which Justice Amanullah participated as Chief Guest. He directed the judges, lawyers, police and officials of various departments to see that the cases are resolved as early as possible through Lok Adalat.

Those working in the judiciary should have responsibility and service motives. They should create confidence in the judiciary among people and ensure no mistakes take place.

The judge pointed out that though national, state, district and mandal legal services authorities have been working to resolve the cases and providing free legal aid to poor, children and women, only five percent of people have awareness of legal acts and the judiciary.

The judicial officers should focus on this and create awareness among people on the judicial process. Saying that Lok Adalat finds quick solutions to cases, he thanked insurance companies, banks and government officials. Tirupati and Chittoor district collectors K Venkata Ramana Reddy and M Hari Narayanan, SPs of two districts P Parameswar Reddy and Rishanth Kumar also spoke on the occasion. Chittoor district judge Bhim Rao, Tirupati additional district and judge Y Veerraju have explained the details of pending cases. Several judicial officers, members of the bar council and others attended the meeting.

During his visit to SPMVV campus, the High Court judge also visited stalls on Disha police station, one time settlement, resurvey, Sampoorna Poshna stall by ICDS, etc., and interacted with law students of the university.